Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.