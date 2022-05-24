Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Silverback Asset Management LLC

Silverback Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 168,595 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 791,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 861,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $842.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.