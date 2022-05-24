Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Up 3.2%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.67. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

