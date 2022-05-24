Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Up 3.2%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.67. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.
MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
