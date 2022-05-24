Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.42

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

