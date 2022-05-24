Mango Markets (MNGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $664,536.00

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 108.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,716.25 or 0.70847494 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00505428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.69 or 1.48925292 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

