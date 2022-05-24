Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 237,132 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $2,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 269,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,295,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.