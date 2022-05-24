MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

