Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.85.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

