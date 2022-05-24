MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.

MTZ traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

