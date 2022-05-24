MCF Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Ferrari accounts for approximately 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.20.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.
Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.