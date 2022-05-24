MCF Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Ferrari accounts for approximately 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

RACE stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.52. 302,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.71.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

