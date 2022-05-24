Medtronic’s (MDT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $122.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.29.

NYSE:MDT opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

