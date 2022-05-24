Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 6300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
Melco International Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)
