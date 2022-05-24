Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 6300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Melco International Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

