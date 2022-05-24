Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

VIVO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $332,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

