Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $37,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 76.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

MMSI stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.