Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.59). Merus reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

MRUS traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,395. The firm has a market cap of $648.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

