Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is GSA Capital Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $14.59 on Tuesday, reaching $181.64. 2,022,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average is $262.44. The company has a market cap of $491.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

