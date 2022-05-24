Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $313.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.29.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
FB traded down $17.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. The company has a market capitalization of $483.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.44.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (FB)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.