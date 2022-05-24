Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $73,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,247.48 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,318.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,439.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

