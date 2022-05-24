MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.05

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 36632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

