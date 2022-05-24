Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.28 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003392 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $526.75 million and $35.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,930.08 or 0.29683806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00494973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,096.17 or 1.39928745 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 516,145,466 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.