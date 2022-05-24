Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.20 ($4.04).

MAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON:MAB traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 197.20 ($2.48). 341,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,927. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.20 ($4.10).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

