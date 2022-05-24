Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,527. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $793.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

