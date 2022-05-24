Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $4.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $15.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.93 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.09 to $17.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $136.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $214.32.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 178.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,801 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

