Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.59. 280,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,368. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.48 and a 200 day moving average of $310.18.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

