Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $31.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of MNTV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 1,494,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,096. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 358,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,698,000 after purchasing an additional 710,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

