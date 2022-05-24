MonaCoin Price Down 4.2% This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002160 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and approximately $62,072.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

