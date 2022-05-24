Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.