Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $107.06 Average PT from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.06.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.