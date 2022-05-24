MTR Co. Limited (MTCPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3412 per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS MTCPY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. MTR has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Get MTR alerts:

About MTR (Get Rating)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.