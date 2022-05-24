MTR Co. Limited (MTCPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3412 per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
OTCMKTS MTCPY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. MTR has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
