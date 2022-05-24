NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.67. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

