National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of NABZY opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

