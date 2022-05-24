National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “
Shares of NABZY opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.95.
National Australia Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.