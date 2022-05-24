National Bankshares Trims Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Target Price to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HRX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of HRX opened at C$15.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$520.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$19.65.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

