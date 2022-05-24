NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.42. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON NBMI opened at GBX 84.93 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.04. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 84 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.24).
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.