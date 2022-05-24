Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNI. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 97,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter.

Nelnet stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.63. 79,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,813. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 72.67, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

NNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $40,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,417.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

