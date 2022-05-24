NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.58 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

