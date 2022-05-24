NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $33,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 66,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,396. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,840 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

