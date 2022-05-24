NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 638,867 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at $6,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 17,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,369. NeuroPace has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $145.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 85.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Equities analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.