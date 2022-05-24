Neutron Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded 83.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $15,064.64 and $44.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037311 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

