New Millennium Group LLC Purchases Shares of 822 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $396.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

