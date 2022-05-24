New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target Cut to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Hovde Group to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.24. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $234,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $785,708. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 654,394 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after buying an additional 209,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 189,566 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

