Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Up 2%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.04 and last traded at $68.81. Approximately 113,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,807,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Newmont by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after buying an additional 334,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Newmont by 5.5% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 166,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

