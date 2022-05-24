NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 8,104.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,104.29 ($101.98).

NXT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,850 ($98.78) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($89.34) to GBX 6,900 ($86.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($110.73) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NXT stock traded down GBX 128 ($1.61) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,002 ($75.53). 330,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($70.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($106.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,053.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

