NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in NIKE were worth $115,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,987. The firm has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

