NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 695,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $115,915,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $77,888,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.75. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.