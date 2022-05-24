Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $218,907.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,362.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.57 or 0.06731576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00238096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.73 or 0.00656382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00656892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00074343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,931,688,900 coins and its circulating supply is 9,364,688,900 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

