Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $29.75 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.71. 3,467,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.98.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

