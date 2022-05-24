Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $38.49 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. 6,022,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,648. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

