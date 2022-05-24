Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 58,771 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $126,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 299,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.87. 2,049,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.72 and a 200 day moving average of $414.51. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.