Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68-15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 16,312,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Nordstrom by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

