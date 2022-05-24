Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Purchases $44,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 4,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:NECB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 21,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.68. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.